Liverpool vs Tottenham: VAR error officials dropped from weekend Premier league games

Soccer Football – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain – September 30, 2023 Referee Simon Hooper looks at the VAR monitor before giving Liverpool’s Curtis Jones a red card REUTERS/David Klein NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials who erroneously disallowed a goal for Liverpool in Saturday’s loss at Tottenham have not been selected for this weekend’s Premier League games.

Referee Darren England and his assistant Dan Cook did not overrule when Liverpool’s Luiz Diaz was wrongly flagged offside in the match.

England and Cook were dropped for the rest of the weekend fixtures because of the mistake at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Referee governing body, PGMOL has said the decision to rule out the goal was “a significant human error.”

On Sunday, the Reds issued a statement after VAR failed to overturn an incorrect decision to disallow a Luis Diaz goal for offside when the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was goalless.

Liverpool criticised PGMOL’s response to the controversial incident, saying the explanation was “unacceptable” and “sporting integrity has been undermined” after the club fell to a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

On Monday, the club also made a formal request for the audio recordings between the match officials, to better understand how the breakdown in communication happened.

While England and Cook have been dropped, the on-field referee from that game, Simon Hooper, will be the VAR official for Bournemouth’s trip to Everton shield the fourth official in Saturday’s fixture at Tottenham, Michael Oliver, will feature in two games.

Oliver will be the VAR official for Luton’s game against Tottenham on Saturday, before taking charge on the field for Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on Sunday.