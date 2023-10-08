LIFE-ND Project supports Osomegbe community with rice mill

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY –THE LIFE-ND (Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise – Niger Delta) has equipped Osomegbe Community in Etsako Central local government area of Edo State with a rice processing mill to ease the farmers’ rice processing activities.

The new machines have a combined rice processing capacity of 300 kg/h and a flour mill processing capacity of 500 kg/h and they are capable of destoning, sorting and polishing rice as well as an all-purpose crusher for processing grains, spices and animal feed.

Rice farmers in the community have been faced with the challenge of transporting their harvested rice paddy to distant processing facilities for consumption.

LIFE – ND is an initiative, spearheaded by the federal government with support funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Speaking at the hand-over of the machine, the Acting State Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Mr John Omoruyi said the project, which is in line with Governor Obaseki’s vision to use agriculture in fostering economic development, food security, and poverty reduction in Edo State has distributed agricultural inputs to 650 beneficiaries drawn from 50 participating communities in 10 Local Government Areas which the project is operating in the State.

Omoruyi said that the rice milling machines were being given to the community in trust and in confidence that they would use them for the betterment of themselves and the people around them and increase the tonnage of rice being contributed by the project to the food basket of the State. “It is expected that your own personal income at the end of the day will increase and you will be empowered economically.”

The State Rural Infrastructure Officer, of the LIFE-ND Project, Engr. Thomas Jr. Adodo said the gains of the project in the community are coming as a result of the drive by Governor Obaseki to boost food security in the state.

Responding, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Chief John Musa said the donation was a life changer for his community. “Since they came to my community, they have helped us in so many ways, they helped us rehabilitate our access roads so that our farmers can move their products easily and now they have brought this machine. We will make sure we maintain it and use it for the purpose it was brought. We have the best rice in this state our problem has been the milling and now that has been solved. We thank LIEF-ND” he said.