Let’s help Mr Ibu,  Adeyanju appeals to Nigerians

Deji Adeyanju

Convener, Concerned Nigerians group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has called for help for veteran Nollywood actor, MrJohn Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, noting that the actor should be helped from contributions that patriotic Nigerians contributed during the EndSars protest as well as contributions to support Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Deji Adeyanju made this known in a video he sent to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the activist, Nigerians donated a whopping sum to support the Labour Party under which Peter Obi contested the recent presidential election.

Also, Adeyanju said since the various contributions were made for just courses, it is imperative that Mr Ibu should also be helped from millions of dollars contributed by Nigerians during the #EndSars protest.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to equally help the actor as well as his family.

Meanwhile, note that Mr Ibu has recently made a public appeal for assistance as he battles an ailment that might lead to amputation.

The said ailment has kept him bedridden for weeks.

But in a video appeal, Prince Adeyanju also called on Nigerians and everyone to contribute any amount they feel they can assist the actor.

According to him: “Hello everyone, this is an appeal to every Nigerian to kindly help Mr Ibu, who is currently sick. It does not matter how much you can contribute. Let us help him.

“I also want to appeal to President Tinubu to kindly reach out to him and his family and help him and also to Peter Obi, who was aggressively supported during the last election to kindly support him.

“It’s not when something bad happens that people would start showing that ‘Oh Mr Ibu was a good man’. This is the time to really help Mr. Ibu.

“I hear that there’s about money in the Labour Party presidential confers from the contributions we made in the last election. This is the time to use such money. Also, we can use from the EndSARS money for good causes like this. God bless everyone. Amen,” Adeyanju concluded.