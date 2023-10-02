Leaders who forge certificates can’t do things right Nigeria – Peter Obi:

Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, said leaders who forge certificates can not do the things right in Nigeria.

Obi stated this while speaking in an interview on ARISE TV on Monday.

Recall that the Labour Party candidate filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the tribunal’s ruling that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

His comment comes amid controversies trailing Tinubu’s academic record at the Chicago State University, CSU.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who contested the presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is probing for the academic and personal records of Tinubu at the CSU.

A court ruled in favour of Atiku, ordering CSU to release Tinubu’s record.

Speaking on the development, noted that, while it is not necessary to have the best educational qualification, a person must be honest and honourable about his or her past to be a great leader.

Obi said no one needs to have the best qualifications to be a leader, but there is a need to be honest about one’s background.

He said, “On issue of qualification, I never said anything with regard to improving the degree or doing this. The issue of qualification is the issue of leaders making statements, doing things that are honest and truthful. This is an issue of honour and integrity. It is the foundation on which you build society.

“If you look at what is happening in Nigeria today, there is so many issues of certification, age, all sorts of, one falsification or the other, all over with the leaders.

“There is no way people can be doing this and be able to do the right things, because that means they are living a falsified life, and that is not good morally and a sign it should be giving to the society.”

“You don’t necessarily need to have all the degrees in the world to be great, but you need to be honourable about your past so we can know where exactly you are and everything. The world abounds by great people who have poor past and no education, and that formed part of their greatness.”