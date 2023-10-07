Leaders Inter held to 2-2 draw by Bologna

Soccer Football – Serie A – Inter Milan v Bologna – San Siro, Milan, Italy – October 7, 2023 Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Inter Milan risk handing their Serie A lead to local rivals AC Milan on Saturday after throwing away an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bologna.

Simone Inzaghi’s side looked set to ensure top spot in Italy until after the international break after Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts a commanding lead in the first 13 minutes at the San Siro.

But a Riccardo Orsolini penalty six minutes later and Joshua Zirkee’s fine finish shortly after half-time snatched a draw for Bologna and put Inter one point ahead of Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan are at promoted Genoa in Saturday’s late match, while fourth-placed Juventus can cut the five-point gap separating them from Inter with a derby win over Torino.