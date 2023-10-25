LAWMA seals Alaba Rago, two days after sealing Alaba market

By Efe Onodjae

Just two days after the Lagos State Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, sealed some sections of Alaba Market and the bustling Trade Fair market, Alaba Rago has been sealed due to indiscriminate waste disposal.

This follows a series of ignored warnings to markets in Lagos to avoid filth and adopt proper environmental hygiene.

Recall that the Lagos State government had previously sealed certain sections of the popular Alaba International Market and the bustling Trade Fair Market due to reported sanitation concerns.

The sealing decision raised criticism of the Lagos state government by some traders who regarded it as political, alleging that they ignored the dirty conditions in Alaba Rago and sealed only Alaba market and Trade Fair markets, which are dominated by a certain ethnic group.