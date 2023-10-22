LASU prof tasks FG on foreign policy implementation

By Efe Onodjae

Professor Adewunmi Falode of Lagos State University, LASU, has emphasized the urgency for the Federal Government to prioritize effective policy implementation in Nigeria’s foreign affairs.

Falode stressed the significance of identifying and defining the country’s national interests as a fundamental step towards formulating a robust foreign policy.

He stated, “The greatest mistake to make is prescribing; you don’t prescribe. If you can’t define your national interest, you can’t attain a good foreign policy.

“When we know our national interest, then we deploy an approach to achieve this national interest, focusing on the things that will make Nigeria great.”

The esteemed professor identified key factors such as security, economic development, and national integration as vital components that would contribute to Nigeria’s progress.

He emphasized that prioritizing the preservation of these factors is crucial and underscored the importance of recognizing that in international relations, interest takes precedence over charitable endeavors.

Highlighting the purpose of foreign policy, Falode described it as a tool with a specific objective.

He cautioned, “If you don’t know what it is used for, it becomes useless.”

He further emphasized that without a clear definition of national interest, the consequence would be suffering for the people. Therefore, he advocated Nigeria determined its interests and utilize the appropriate strategies accordingly.

In a bold suggestion, Professor Falode proposed Nigeria’s withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), emphasizing the need to prioritize and safeguard the nation’s interests.

He maintained that a thorough understanding of Nigeria’s national interest would facilitate the effective utilization of skills and resources.

As the debate surrounding Nigeria’s foreign policy continues, it remains imperative for the Federal Government to heed the advice of experts like Professor Falode, ensuring a well-defined and carefully implemented approach that serves the nation’s interests and brings about tangible benefits.