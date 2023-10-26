LASG impounds 100 vehicles parked on bridges

The Lagos State Government has impounded no fewer than 100 vehicles for parking on bridges in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Taofik Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA), on Thursday.

According to the statement, the vehicles were impounded during an enforcement operation, led by Mr Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, on Wednesday.

it said the exercise was carried out following the expiration of a seven-day order issued to motorists and commercial drivers to vacate all illegal garages and bridges.

The statement quoted Giwa as saying that the enforcement operation was aimed at removing all infractions impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges.

Giwa said the vehicles, both private and commercial, were impounded on Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Idumota (Carter) bridges on Lagos Island.

The special adviser described indiscriminate parking as nauseating,saying it causes gridlock, thereby inconveniencing other road users .

“The enforcement operation would be a continuous exercise until zero tolerance on activities of these commercial bus drivers operating illegally across the state was achieved in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of the present administration.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers,”Giwa said.

He said indiscriminate parking was contrary to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Giwa said owners of the impounded vehicles would soon be taken to court for prosecution