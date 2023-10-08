Lagos State Rugby Association announces inaugural inter-schools competition for secondary schools

The Lagos State Rugby Association is thrilled to unveil plans for the inaugural Governor’s Cup aimed at youths in the state.

The championship is set to become an annual competition amongst secondary schools across the five divisions of the state.

In partnership with Ibudó Rugby Association, we are seeking to foster teamwork and instill the core values of sportsmanship within the student community.

Scheduled for October 18–19, the inaugural Championship will be hosted at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, and Lagos.

With participation from fifteen secondary schools in the U18 and U15 age categories, both boys’ and girls’ teams will fiercely compete for top honours.

Hon. Olarinde Williams, Chairman of the Lagos State Rugby Association, emphasised that the tournament is a vital component of the rugby development plan within schools in the state.

He remarked, “The Lagos State Rugby Association, in collaboration with Ibudó Rugby Association, are proud to present the inaugural inter-schools Rugby 7’s tournament.

”This competition is as a direct result of our strategy to develop and expand the sport of rugby in schools across the state’s five divisions.”

Hon. Williams continued, “This tournament provides an excellent platform for the schools that have already benefited from our program to showcase their progress and inspire more schools to join in.

”We extend our gratitude to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership and support for sports development in the state.

”We also appreciate and commend the efforts and support of the Lagos State Sports Commission, including its Chairman, Director General, Director of Schools Sports, and Director of Sports Development.

“We have high hopes that this tournament will be a resounding success, contributing significantly to the growth of rugby in Lagos State,” he concluded.

According to Mr. Michael Ogunbiyi, Chairman of the Ibudó Rugby Association, “Ibudó Rugby Association is delighted to be leading the charge in the development of rugby in Lagos. We are pleased to have initiated this partnership with LASG, with our coaches actively engaged in mentoring kids. Prior to this, we’ve organized two sets of exhibition tournaments in 7-a-sides, but this marks the first full-contact competition.

”The Ibudó Rugby Association takes great pride in spearheading the development of rugby in Lagos, thanks to its collaboration with the Lagos State Rugby Association. With a commitment to developing the game of rugby in schools, Ibudó and the State Rugby Association coaches now visit 15–20 schools every week, a number that continues to grow.”

Expressing optimism about the future, he added, “With adequate funding for rugby in Lagos from the state, I believe the state and indeed Nigeria can thrive as a rugby nation. This would enable Ibudó and Team Lagos to concentrate on nurturing young talents, producing elite players for the nation.”