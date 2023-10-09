Lagos State Government official visits Arts Market  

By Onyeka Ezike, edited by Osa Amadi

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing the cultural richness of the state to promote art and tourism, benefitting both residents and visitors.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, reiterated this during an assessment tour to the renowned Lekki International Arts and Crafts Market in Lagos on Saturday.

Mr. Aregbe, accompanied by officials from the Lagos State Waste Management Agency and senior management of the Ministry, was warmly greeted by market leaders. He emphasized the Lagos State government’s dedication to revitalizing the cultural sector as an essential element of the “New Lagos” initiative led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During the visit, Mr. Aregbe met with Mr. Segun Tanlukeke, the chairman of the Lekki Arts and Crafts Market, who expressed his appreciation for the government’s continuous support and conveyed the market operators’ eagerness to collaborate in elevating arts tourism for both local and international visitors.

After touring the market and its offerings, Mr. Aregbe pledged to provide signage to help visitors easily locate the market from the expressway.

The Lekki Arts and Crafts Market stands as one of Nigeria’s largest, with a rich history of attracting notable visitors, including the King of Morocco and former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington.