Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road: We’re ready to take over project — Ogun govt

Gov Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

THE Ogun State government, declared its readiness to take over the construction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta express road from the Federal Government and transform it into a world-class carriageway.

The road which runs through Lagos and Ogun states has been in a deplorable condition for years, resulting in untold hardship for motorists, especially citizens of Ogun State.

However, the unrelenting efforts of Governor Abiodun finally yielded fruit when the Federal Government announced its approval for the Ogun State government to embark on the reconstruction of the dilapidated road and toll it.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, who spoke on the new federal government position after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Aso Villa, Abuja, said: “On permission to build federal roads, when such requests are made, we give approval within 24 hours but then there are conditions to be met – they must have to use the Federal Ministry of Works standard designs.”

Appreciating the gesture of the Federal Government while commending Governor Abiodun for his resilience in pursuit of the approval, Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, declared that the state is ready to take on the project and end the many years of suffering of her people.