Lagos NMA warns medical practitioners against organ commercialisation

By Dickson Omobola

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Wednesday in Lagos urged medical practitioners to desist from commercialisation of organs, saying such harmful practice imperils the profession.

The medical doctors also encouraged their members to be careful of how they dispense their medical education, adding that the profession’s ethics must be held to the highest standards.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony and Scientific Conference themed: “The Ethical Issues in Human Organ Donation,” organised by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA Lagos State Chapter, the state Chairman, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, said the NMA would be at the forefront of the fight against corrupt practitioners involved in forcing people to donate their organs.

Olowojebutu said: “It is a moral Issue. The morality of the Hippocratic Oath must come first as a doctor. As doctors, money must not drive what we do. There are standard protocols for all our engagements. Going forward, I believe that the NMA will be very strong about it because there are protocols to be followed when it comes to organ transplantation.

“Though people are now more aware, there will be constant education of the public about organ transplantation so that people can know what they are doing. The engagement will also help to ensure that no one is coerced into giving their organs anyhow and anywhere.”

On her part, the Chairman of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, Board, Dr Yemisi Solanke, who spoke on the theme, said: “We have scarcity of organs because only humans give organs, and it must be of their consent. I hope that doctors know that they cannot aid and abet anything against organ transplants. We have to be very careful about how we dispense the medical education that we took so long to earn.

“NMA Lagos should warn practitioners about the perils of this conduct. If we don’t hold the ethical standards of our profession high, societal ethical standards will erode it. Doctors must be free and far away from the commercialisation of organs.

“The autonomy of the donor is important. As doctors, we are expected to be above board in all things. It is our utmost responsibility to ensure that throughout the paradigm of human organ transplantation, we are the vigilant sentinels of our society. This is our chance to do the right thing.”