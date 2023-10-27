Lagos begins BRT buses conversion to CNG

Sanwo-Olu

By Theodore Opara

Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the state government had commenced the conversion of some of its mass transit, BRT, buses to run on compressed natural gas, CNG.

This was to counter the impact of the high cost of petrol and diesel after the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the launch of new vehicles assembled at the GAC automobile assembly plant in the Ogba area of Lagos.

The governor said some CNG conversion kits were brought in suitable for the BRT buses to run on natural gas.

“We have some new BRT buses to be converted to run on CNG. Already conversion kits have been ordered for this purpose,” he said.