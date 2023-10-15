Lagos auto crash kills 3, injures many

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the late hours on Saturday when an 18 seater commercial bus, rammed into a moving truck at Gbagada area of Lagos, with three passengers losing their lives while several others sustained injuries.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

Eyewitness told Vanguard that the tragedy occurred at about 10 pm, which was caused by reckless driving.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “Following a distress call received at 22:01hrs through the agency’s 112/767 toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans with an arrival time of 22:17hrs.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the incident scene, it was observed that a white Mazda, an 18 Seater-passenger commercial bus, with registration number JJJ-844YA, loaded to capacity, headed for Ajah from Oshodi, lost control while on motion and rammed into a moving truck from behind.

“Three of the 18 passengers (2 adult males and 1 adult female), immediately lost their lives to the incident, while others sustained various degrees and categories of injuries.

“Out of the injured seven, three of the passengers were promptly administered Pre-Hospital care and ferried to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment by the agency’s paramedics.”

Oke-Osanyitolu, said the remains of dead were bagged and subsequently, conveyed to the morgue by officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU.

The accidented vehicle was later removed from the busy road to forestall secondary incidents.

Other rescue responders were: In Attendance: LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Team, Nigerus Police, Lagis State Fire and Rescue Services, among others.