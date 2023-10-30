Labour Party chieftain, Ikiogha scores Diri high

Diri

…set to defect to PDP

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, a chieftain of the Labour Party in Bayelsa State and close friend of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has perfected plans to dump LP for the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The Epie-born politician, was a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party in the state and a prominent member of the ‘Green Movement’ a group within the PDP in the state that produced Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as Bayelsa governor as well as playing a major role in the emergence of Chief Seriake Dickson as governor.

He later pitched a tent with the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Labour Party.

He maintained that his search for a developed state was the reason for supporting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Senator, Douye Diri.

Chief Ikiogha, who has served the state in various capacities said his planned defection to the PDP was because of Governor Douye Diri’s impressive performance in office, especially in infrastructural projects.

He noted that his reasons for leaving the Labour Party was because the party, from the state to the national level, has been enmeshed in disunity.

He added that upon consultations with his political associates, he believed the only alternative to him was to return to the PDP where his services and contributions were better appreciated.

His words, “I have compared, consulted and critically analysed that none of the candidates can unseat Governor Douye Diri in the forthcoming November 11 Polls in the state.

“Diri is one of the founding fathers of the state, and so he knew the problems and challenges of the state, and he is solving them gradually.

“The governor has a listening ear and has promised to right all perceived wrongs within his time in office.

“I have met with the governor and informed him of my desire to return to the PDP after my sojourn in both the APC and Labour Party.

“The reasons why I defected from the PDP to the APC, and from the APC to the Labour Party, and now going back to the PDP, my original party, was due to my quest to see the rapid development of Bayelsa State.

“I’m so worried that Nigeria and my state, Bayelsa, have not reached the height they ought to have attained as a state and nation.

“But before I finally move back to the PDP on the 31st of this October, 2023 I would want to consult with the father of all Bayelsans and by extension, father of all Nigeria’s current politicians. And you know whom I am talking about.”