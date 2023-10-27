Kris Jenner settles sexual harassment lawsuit with ex-bodyguard

A sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Kris Jenner’s former security guard has been settled after three years of legal tussle.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the bodyguard filed for a dismissal of the entire case. In the legal document, the ex-bodyguard requested dismissal with prejudice, indicating a permanent closure of the case with no possibility of future trials.

Prior to the dismissal, the case underwent arbitration, with undisclosed details. No evidence suggests financial settlement between Jenner and the anonymous ex-guard. This may imply Jenner’s legitimate victory. Often, insurance companies are involved; here, the guard’s company faced litigation.

The Blast reported that reported in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic that the bodyguard of African American ethnicity sued Jenner and her oldest daughter for sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, racial discrimination, and gender discrimination.

The bodyguard alleged starting employment with the Kardashian-Jenner family in May 2017. He claimed Jenner engaged in non-consensual and inappropriate physical contact.

Following the accusations, the Kardashians’ lawyer released a statement denying all allegations.

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the absurd claims as completely fabricated and false fiction without a scrap of truth to them. Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’s house. Furthermore, Kris had very little interaction with him,” it read.