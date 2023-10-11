Komodo Dragon: 5 facts about the ‘largest lizard’ on Earth

Komodo Dragons are reportedly the world’s largest lizard species with a capacity to grow to more than 3m (9.8ft) long.

Boasting of long, flat heads with rounded snouts, scaly skin, bowed legs, and huge, muscular tails, the reptiles are found on a handful of small islands in Indonesia, where experts say just 3,000 remain.

Here are, however, ten facts to know about the Komodo Dragon, according to National Geographic.

The Komodo Dragon can walk up to seven miles per day even though they prefer to stay close to home—rarely venturing far from the valleys in which they hatched. They prefer the islands’ tropical forests but can be found across the islands. Once a year, when they’re ready to mate, female Komodo dragons give off a scent in their feces for males to follow. When a male dragon locates a female, he scratches her back and llicks her body. If she licks him back, they mate. When hunting, Komodo dragons rely on camouflage and patience, lying in wait for passing prey. The Komodo dragon has venom glands loaded with toxins that lower blood pressure, cause massive bleeding, prevent clotting, and induce shock.