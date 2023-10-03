Kogites will resist rigging — SDP

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kogi State Social Democratic Party, SDP, has said the people of the state will resist any attempt to rig the November governorship election.

Chairman of the Muri/Sam Campaign Organization, Alhaji Hassan Eneape, said this while speaking at the headquarters of the party in Lokoja on Tuesday.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair and credible governorship election in the state.

He warned that Kogites would resist any attempt by INEC to rig the elections in favour of the APC.

Eneape said the “SDP is on a mission to recover the state from the APC.

“They (APC) must be blamed for the mismanagement of the state’s economy. There is hunger in the land.

“They (APC) are broken bottle and should brace up and get ready to leave because Kogites are tired of playing politics with the killing of innocent people and hunger which they inflicted on Kogites.

“The APC government has run down the economy of the state. They can no longer protect the lives and property of Kogites.

“They have run down the State civil service that is why Kogites are yearning for SDP to come and take over power from the APC.

“We are moving gradually, but working to rescue the state from the mess that APC has thrown it into. We are not going to allow the APC to rig the governorship election.

“Kogites have seen that the APC has failed abysmally,” Eneape stressed.