Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections critical — INEC

INEC Chair, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states were critical.

Yakubu said this today, Wednesday, at a meeting with the Civil Society Organisation, CSOs, ahead of the elections.

He also disclosed that INEC had accredited about 145 organisations deploying 7,896 observers for the three elections.

Yakubu said: “In discharging our responsibilities, we will continue to engage with all stakeholders. One of such engagements is with the security agencies.

“In previous elections, civil society organisations have expressed concern about the safety of persons involved in elections as well as the protection of the process, including polling units and collation centres.

“Similarly, civil society organisations have on several occasions urged the commission to intercede with the security agencies to grant you unimpeded access to voting and collation locations.

“I want to reassure you that we will continue to do so as we engage with the security agencies both at the national level and in the three states.

“At the same time, I wish to remind all accredited observers to strictly adhere to the code of conduct for election observation.

“As you are aware, the commission conducted a mock accreditation involving actual voters in designated polling units in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states two weeks ago.”

He noted that the commission will soon make public its report on the 2023 general election.