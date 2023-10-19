Kogi Guber: SDP fingers leader of Police Quick Response Unit for allegedly aiding political thugs in Kogi

…as police commence investigation on trending officer

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Social Development Party, (SDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police to probe the activities of the Head of Police Quick Response Team, (QRU) in Kogi State, CSP Femi Ojo for allegedly aiding the activities of political thugs in Kogi State.

Addressing a press conference in Lokoja on Thursday, the Chairman, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Col. Suleiman Babanawa (Rtd) informed newsmen that one ASP Adamu Sani attached to QRU Kogi State Command had acted on the instructions of his boss, CSP Femi Ojo to allegedly follow some political thugs to cause mayhem on supporters of SDP in Ajaka, Igalamela Odolu Local Government Area of the state.

Babanawa, who expressed displeasure over the activities of some serving police officers who have been allegedly aiding thuggery in Kogi State, appealed to the Inspector General of Police to call the accused Police Officer to order for the interest of peace in the State.

Narrating how one ASP Adamu Sani attached to Kogi State Police Quick Response Unit was arrested when he allegedly accompanied some political thugs to Ajaka Community, the former military officer stated that the ASP met his Waterloo after him and his gang (alleged political thugs) were overpowered by supporters of SDP in Ajaka.

“When political thugs entered Ajaka Community, they started attacking our supporters, destroying our properties. Fortunately for us, our supporters overpowered them. The people were able to apprehend one suspect who happens to be a serving Police Officer ASP Adamu Sani attached to the Quick Response Unit, (QRU) in Kogi State.

“When the people wanted to lynch him, immediately he pleaded with them insisting that he is a Police officer acting under the instructions of his boss CSP Femi Ojo, head of QRU.

“CSP Femi Ojo has been in Kogi command for six years. It is my advice that the Police look into the activities of quick response team under Femi Ojo.

“We perceived that the Commissioner of Police, Betrant Onuoha is a man of integrity. He should watch it that the few bad eggs like Femi Ojo will not dent his image. The Inspector General of Police should look into the activities of Quick Response team in Kogi.

“It is a known fact that some bad eggs in the command have been deployed to Kogi East, and we are aware of their evil plans. A Police Officer ASP Sani Adamu who has confessed the dirty activities of his boss, CSP Femi Ojo is a big threat to our democracy.

“It is totally unbelievable that security agencies that were supposed to protect the people were seen harassing and intimidating those they are supposed to serve.

“We are calling on the world to see what we are going through in Kogi State. SDP is also calling on the Inspector General of Police to probe this unprofessional practice of CSP Femi Ojo for the interest of peace in Kogi State.”

While insisting that the party will always remain law abiding no matter the threat they are receiving, Col. Babanawa boasted that SDP will win convincingly in the forthcoming election.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of SDP, Sam Abenemi who spoke alongside

Hajia Mariam Salifu, Women Leader of SDP both decried the level of attack on supporters of SDP, calling on the Federal Government led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that security agencies maintain their absolute discipline in discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command, has begun investigation into a trending video where a Police Officer was seen in the pool of his blood as a result of the political clash in the Eastern part of Kogi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP William Ovye Aya disclosed this on Thursday.

The Police spokeperson who did not mention the name of the officer, added that the suspect has been transferred to Lokoja, and is currently in their custody.

“We are investigating the issue that happened yesterday. when we get full information, the Police will brief the press” he said.

The trending police officer was the same person the SDP alleged to be backing the thugs who attacked their campaign in Ejule and Ajaka on Wednesday before he was overpowered.