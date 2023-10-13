Kogi guber: I’ve survived four assassination attempts – Dino Melaye

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has revealed that he has survived four assassination attempts in the state.

Melaye made this revelation in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday.

According to him, tension has been part of the lives of the Kogi people since the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC came into power seven years ago.

He said, “I have survived four assassination attempts; I have had 12 court cases of FG vs. Dino Melaye, and I have been attacked severally. It is not new, as it is in the DNA of the APC to be violent.”

“Kogi State is like an evil forest that needs instantaneous redevelopment and needs a messiah.”

The former senator said he hopes to be instrumental in ameliorating the pains of those living in the state.

He further said it has never been this bad in the history of Kogi, as the state is more divided than at any other time in the state’s history.

He however said since the All Progressives Congress came into power in the state, they have completely polarised and divided the people, and there is serious disunity.

He said part of the PDP’s agenda is to first reunite the state, as the slogan of his campaign says “One Kogi, One Destiny.”