Kogi Dep Gov, Onoja, receives former PDP guber aspirant, others into APC

Opposition parties in Kogi State have been dealt another major blow in Olamaboro council following the formal defection of a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Joseph Erico, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Erico, alongside the decampees harvested from the SDP, LP, APGA, and other political parties, was received by Onoja on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello at the Okpo Ceremonial Square in Olamaboro, on Monday.

Onoja said the gale of defections to the APC in Olamaboro indicated the decimation of the opposition, adding that Governor Bello was poised to integrate them into the party structure.

He assured them of equal opportunities in the ruling party, describing the former PDP guber candidate as a valuable asset, given his years of experience.

He urged them to work assiduously with other stakeholders for the victory of the APC in the governorship and future elections.

While stressing that politics is local, he emphasised the longstanding relevance of Olamaboro in Kogi politics, reiterating the consistent delivery of bloc votes from the region whenever a decision is made by “Olamaborarians” whom he described as “people who do not play double-faced politics,” from the inception of ANPP before it metamorphosed into the APC.

Onoja reminded Olamaboro Youths of the potency of her culture and values which prioritises human life above all forms of political interests, counselling that elections have always been won in Olamaboro without the use of guns against brothers.

He advised party stalwarts to shun politics of division, backbiting, and slandering but rather prioritise engagement of the people instead of any schemes that promote violence.

In the company of the Deputy Governor to receive the defectors were the Olamaboro council Chairman, Friday Adejoh; Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Olofu; Chairman of Ankpa council, Ibrahim Abagwu; State APC Secretary, Joshua Onoja; among other party stalwarts.