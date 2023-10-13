Kogi ADC lawmaker, factional chairman dumps Abejide for APC’s Ododo

Kogi Stste factional Chairman of the African Democratic Party, ADC, Kingsley Oga, and some members of the party across the three senatorial districts have dumped the governorship candidate of the party, Leke Abejide, for All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate, Ododo Usman.

Oga addressed members of the party during their decamping on Friday at the Government House, Lokoja.

He said he remained the state chairman of the ADC, but that they decided to abandoned the party’s candidate and work for APC candidate.

According to him, “Among all the governorship candidates for the November 11 governorship election, the candidate of the APC, Alhaji Ododo Usman is the best.

“Before now, he set up a five-man committee to asses all the candidates contesting. At the end, the committee’s report shows that Alhaji Ododo Usman is the right candidate to vote for.”

‘Why we’re dumping ADC’

Oga said the effort of the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, towards development of the state need somebody that will continue from where he will stop.

He said it was why they have all decided to support Alhaji Usman in the coming election.

He commended Governor Bello for his achievements across the state in the last seven and half years of his administration.

Oga pointed out that from what they have seen and heard about the APC governorship candidate, Ododo will definitely perform well.

Also speaking, Idowu Ibikunle, representing Yagba West at the Kogi House Assembly, said despite the fact that he contested as ADC candidate and won, he and his supporters have all decided to vote for the candidate of APC in the coming governorship election.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is a performing governor and because of that I will support his candidate for the election.

“This is so that the incoming governor, Ododo, can continue from where the governor stop come 2024,” he added.