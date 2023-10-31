Kidnapped Catholic priest regains freedom in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Very Rev Fr Thaddeus Tarhembe of St. Ann’s parish of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari has regained his freedom.

He was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday in his parish residence.

Confirming his freedom, the Communications Director of the Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr John Laike, said the priest was freed Monday night.

His statement says: “We wish to inform the general public that Very Rev Fr Thaddeus Tarhembe, a Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday, 29th October 2023, in his parish residence of St Ann’s, Sarkin Kudu, has regained his freedom.

“He was released by his abductors yesterday Monday, 30th October, 2023, in the late hours of the day.

“The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev Mark M. Nzukwein, on behalf of the priests, religious, and Laity of the Diocese, thanks and appreciates you all for your prayers and solidarity in this trying moment in the life of our young Diocese.”