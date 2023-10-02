Katsina Police kill bandit, recover AK-47 rifle in foiled kidnap attempt

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command says its operatives successfully foiled a kidnap attempt by bandits in Yankara village, Faskari LGA.

The operation, which occurred at approximately 0400hrs, resulted in the neutralisation of a suspected bandit and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.

According to the Command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, upon receipt of the distress call at the Faskari police division, its operatives were swiftly mobilised to the scene where they subdued the hoodlums in a gun duel, forcing the criminals to abandon their sinister plans and flee into the nearby bush.

ASP Sadiq disclosed that it was while combing the scene of the gun battle that the lifeless body of the suspected bandit was discovered, along with an AK-47 rifle. He gave the identity of the deceased as Bada Yaji, a 25-year-old resident of Dajin Dungu via Yartuwaru, Faskari LGA. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work diligently to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The Katsina State Police Commissioner, CP Aliyu Musa commended the bravery and gallantry of the police operatives involved in the operation, calling on the state’s residents to continue providing crucial and timely information to law enforcement agencies to help prevent criminal activities.

CP Musa also encouraged citizens to report any individuals with suspicious injuries, as some of the bandits may have escaped with gunshot wounds.