Katsina Govt releases N560m for security equipment

The Katsina State Government has approved the sum of N560 million to be used in purchasing security equipment to fight insecurity in the state.

Dr Nasir Danmusa, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, revealed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

Danmusa, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of their Executive Council meeting, said the equipment will be handed over to newly recruited security personnel in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government recently established a Security Watch Corps and recruited about 1,500 youths from the frontline area to defend their communities.

He said, “The approval is coming ahead of the graduation of about 1,500 youths recruited as personnel of the Katsina Security Watch network,” he said.

“The graduating personnel of the Security Watch would use part of the combat equipment, intended to augment that of the conventional security agencies in the State, in fighting bandits and other criminals.

“Kafur, Malumfashi and Bindawa are classified as vulnerable local governments, following the bandits attacks experienced in recent times.”