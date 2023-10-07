Kano Gov Yusuf hires Tinubu’s lawyer to regain mandate  

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has hired renowned legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to prosecute the redemption of his mandate at the Court of Appeal.

According to a copy of the notice of appeal made available to newsmen on Friday, Olanipekun, who led the legal team of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), is now the counsel for Governor Yusuf.

Other members of the legal team of the governor are Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Ibrahim G. Waru and Akintola Makinde, with Wole Olanipekun & Co as the legal firm handling the appeal.

Meanwhile, Chief E.O.B. Offiong (APC) remains the counsel for the APC.

Recall the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal last month had sacked Yusuf of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP and declared his opponent, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, APC as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

But, Yusuf filed a 42-ground of appeal before the appellate court asking the court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and also striking out the petition of the APC.