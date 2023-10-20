Kaduna: 80% citizens in poverty is inimical to security — Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said there can be no peace and security in the state when 80 per cent of the citizens, especially in the rural areas, are living in poverty.

The governor spoke at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna, yesterday as he inaugurated the Kaduna State Inter-Religious Harmony Committee.

He said there were over 600,000 out-of-school children in the state who must return to school for peace to reign in the state.

Governor Sani his government would work with religious leaders to ensure peace and development of Kaduna State, and pleaded with the religious leader of Muslim and Christian faith to support the government through preaching of peace among their followers.

He said in recognition of the social problems in the state, his administration would be rolling out a lot of social interventions that would involve religious leaders because of their closeness to the people at the grassroots level.

He said: “We are having problems. That is why I told you that there is poverty crisis in the rural areas; 80 per cent of our people there are living below the poverty line. That is the fact of the matter.

”Last month, we started construction of 32 road across the state, most of which are in the rural areas. Again, next week, we will start building 100 schools to take care of our of school children in Kaduna State, because this is the way to address the problem of out of school children.

“Children of the poor who are supposed to be in the classroom are roaming the streets and we say we want to solve the problem of insecurity? It cannot happen. Therefore, we must take them back to school or we forget it.

“Again, our research has shown that majority of this children are at home because of poverty. People in the rural areas don’t send their children to school because they want them to go to farm or go to hawk. ”So, if we don’t reduce the poverty rate from 80 per cent to at least 30 per cent in the next few years, we will never be able to address the problem of out of school children.

“So, we must revitalize the economy of the rural areas through job creation to end poverty, and that is the only way we can develop Kaduna State. We must work collectively with all stakeholders, including the religious leaders to achieve this.”