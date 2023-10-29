Just In: Ohinoyi of Ebiraland dies at 94

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Dr. Ado Ibrahim

The Vice Chairman of Kogi State Traditional Council and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Dr Ado Ibrahim, is dead.



According to reports, the 94-year-old paramount king of Ebiraland passed on in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja while undergoing treatment for an age-related illness.

He will be buried later this Sunday in Okene, in line with Islamic customs.



Details Shortly…