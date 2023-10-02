Just in: EFCC secures arrest warrant for Alison-Madueke as extradition proceedings begin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured an arrest warrant for former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The EFCC Acting spokesman, Dele Oyewale confirmed the development to newsmen omn Monday.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency has also initiated extradition proceedings to bring the former minister back to Nigeria.

Recall that Alison-Madueke was arraigned today at the Westminister’s Court in London, United Kingdom, following alleged bribery allegations.

Although the charges preferred against her at the London court are different from the 13-count charges bordering on money laundering, the EFCC has raised charges against her.

The EFCC further stated, “It is instructive to note that criminality is criminality, irrespective of jurisdictional differences. No crime can go unpunished.

“The money laundering charges for which Madueke is answerable to the EFCC cover jurisdictions in Dubai, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Nigeria.

“To bring the former minister to trial in Nigeria, an arrest warrant has been obtained, and extradition proceedings have been initiated. The commission is on course on her trial. She will soon have her day in our courts,” he added.