Just in: Court stops NLC strike in Imo

The National Industrial Court in Owerri has issued an extended interim injunction restraining organized Labour from embarking on any kind of strike in Imo state.

Both the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress were further ordered not to embark on OCCUPY IMO, as planned, until the next adjourned date.

The court warned against the disobedience of its order, saying that it would attract consequences.

Justice N C S Ogbuanya gave the order after hearing the submissions of the Attorney General of Imo State, Barr C O C Akaolisa, who prayed the court to grant an extended interim order against the defendants given their fresh threat to embark on strike through occupy Imo.

The defendants are the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Secretary-General, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, and the Trade Union Congress and its secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Toro.

In the suit No NICN/ OW/41/2023, in which the Attorney General of Imo State and the Imo State Government are claimants/applicants, they prayed that since there is a subsisting order restraining the defendants from going on strike, the order should be extended.

Their argument was hinged on an affidavit by which the first defendant(NLC) by a letter dated 16th October, 2023 is currently mobilising its members from the South East and South South for a strike to occupy Imo from November 01,2023.

After hearing from both counsels in the suit, the court granted the order of extended interim injunction restraining the defendants from embarking on any strike in whatever guise.

” The Order of INTERIM INJUNCTION earlier granted against the defendants is hereby extended till the next adjourned date,” the court declared.

” Parties are hereby directed to be mindful of consequences of disobedience of extant court ordering the pending suit “, it further ordered.

The Court adjourned the matter to November, 03,2023 for either hearing or report of settlement.