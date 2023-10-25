Court sacks Ghandi as Soun, orders fresh selection process

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso, Wednesday, upturned the appointment of the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

The Oyo State Government announced Pastor Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun and made him king on 8th September 2023.

Before this time, one of the contestants, Kabir Laoye had sued Ghandi Olaoye, noting that he was not eligible to take Soun’s position.

The court ordered that the Oyo State government must not appoint anyone to the position, until after its judgement.

Details later…