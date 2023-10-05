Just in: Atiku to address Tinubu’s CSU certificate saga in world press conference today

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is expected to address the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) at a press conference today.

A statement released on the press conference invitation reads, “This is to inform and invite you to the World Press Conference of Our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Tomorrow, Thursday 5, October 2023, in the afternoon.

“The exact time will be communicated shortly. Please endeavor to attend. Thank You.”

Recall that Atiku had secured release of Tinubu’s education records from the CSU through a court subpoena, against the disclosure by the President.

The released records, which came first on October 3 and a deposition on Tuesday, showed that Tinubu’s 1979 CSU certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was different from samples of the certificates the University issued to students that same year.

Under oath, CSU Registrar said he could not authenticate the certificate Tinubu presented to INEC.

Atiku had maintained silence since the release of the documents.