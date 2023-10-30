Judges must be evaluated annually – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigerian judges must undergo annual evaluations of their performances.

Atiku said this during a World Press Conference held in Abuja on Monday in reaction to the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this evaluation is needed for judicial reforms while condemning the apex court’s verdict.

“There should also be a publicly available annual evaluation of the performance of judges using agreed criteria,” Atiku said.

“By improving the transparency of the electoral process and reducing the incentives to cheat, in addition to transparency in the appointment of judges and other judicial reforms, the number of election petitions as well as corruption in the judiciary will be significantly reduced.

“More importantly, we would have succeeded in taking away the right to elect leaders from the courts and return it to the voters to whom it truly belongs.”