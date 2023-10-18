Jonathan hails Gowon at 89

Yakubu Gowon

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated Ex-Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 89th birthday, describing him as an inspiring and humble leader.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President affirmed that Gen. Gowon “has contributed immensely to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.”

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, Dr. Jonathan’s spokesman also noted that the former President further commended Gen. Gowon for his commitment to the cause of advancing the nation and mobilizing citizens towards national reconciliation.

He further stated: “I join your family, numerous friends and well-wishers to thank God Almighty for it has pleased Him to grant you wisdom, long life and the grace of service. You have been an inspirational leader and patriotic statesman who has contributed immensely to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

“As a leader, you have continued to offer yourself for national service long after leaving office; mobilizing citizens towards prayer and national reconciliation. As you celebrate, I wish you more fulfilling years in sound health, peace and joy.”