Johnvents redeems N5.5bn commercial paper under N30b commercial paper programme

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group, Johnvents Industries Limited, has redeemed its series 1 commercial papers obligation totaling N5.5bn, issued in December 2022.

The Group Managing Director, Mr John Alamu, said the transformation of the company had been superlative since it came to existence in 2016.

Alamu noted that the revenues of the company have leapt from N2.8 billion in 2019 to N59 billion in 2022.

Apart from this, he added that “the company has grown from a small commodity trading operation to a full-fledged food and agribusiness group encompassing semi-finished and consumer goods, commodities trading as well as logistics.

According to him” the exceptional development facilitated the successful registration of an N30bn Commercial Paper Programme in October 2022, shortly after the company raised N5.5 billion through its Series 1 Commercial Paper Issuance to meet working capital requirements.

“We deeply appreciate the support of the Nigerian institutional investor community in the rapid expansion of our business.

” As we continue in our quest to build Africa’s largest and most successful food and agribusiness group, the Board of Johnvents is committed to maintaining the confidence of its investors, and to consistently surpassing the expectations of stakeholders and regulators in the domestic and international financial markets”

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele said that: “United Capital Plc is pleased to have acted as Lead Arranger to Johnvents Industries Limited on its successful capital raising rounds and the repayment of N5.5 billion being the first series in its Commercial paper Issuance Programme.

“This is a testament of the company’s commitment to its strategic growth objectives, and we will keep using our extensive understanding of the capital markets to provide adequate support for Johnvents as well as other SMEs and mid-market enterprises seeking to access funding”

Johnvents which is rated BBB by GCR Ratings Limited and BBB+ by Datapro Limited. The GCR rating (upgraded from BBB-) depicts that Johnvents’ competitive position has been significantly enhanced by integrating a 15,000-tonne cocoa processing plant, acquired in 2021 and subsequent acquisitions of other processing assets.

“The Company has become one of Nigeria’s largest exporters of processed cocoa butter and powder, with final customers including international blue-chip food and confectionery companies.

Johnvents Group is an indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain from production, processing, manufacturing and distribution.

The Company is at the intersection of everything agriculture, unlocking immense values and ensuring food supply and premium export value for Africa.

Johnvents operates a group structure, with six businesses committed to driving sustainable growth across the entire agricultural value chain, including production, processing, manufacturing and trade of commodity and food products in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

The subsidiaries include Johnvents Cocoa Factory, Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Trading Haven Hauling, a logistics and export business and Johnvent Farms among others.