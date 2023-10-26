Jigawa govt hailed over 17% budgetary allocation on health sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A nongovernmental organisation, Results for Development, R4D, yesterday, hailed Jigawa State Government over 17 per cent of budgetary allocation for the health sector.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Programme Officer, Results for Development, R4D, Jose Gonzalez, which the statement made it known that the rating on budgetary allocation by the State was part of a study conducted on the State’s health sector under the M-RITE project is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by JSI Research and Training Institute, Inc. along with PATH, Accenture Development Partnerships, Results for Development (R4D), and CORE Group.

The study commended commitment demonstrated by the Jigawa State Government to the healthcare needs of the people.

According to the research, Jigawa State allocates a significant 17 per cent of its budget to the health sector and also the second highest to the education sector.

Meanwhile, the study acknowledged that the State Government is providing the needed healthcare services as it has prorititsed the well-being and welfare of the people, as the government also expressed readiness to provide funding for routine immunisation.

The lead consultant, Dr. Arowolo Ayoola, stressed that the workshop’s aim is to facilitate practical solutions, “We are optimistic about the positive changes that the local solutions emerging from the workshop will bring to funding routine immunization in Jigawa State by addressing challenges and embracing opportunities, the State is advancing towards strengthening healthcare services, including routine immunization.

However, the study urged the State Government to reduce dependence on donor funding, but should put in mechanisms in place to sustain funding for routine immunization, and added that there is the lack of a dedicated budget for the funding of routine immunisation activities of local government areas, which has not been in the plan.

According to the study, insufficient coordination among health officers at the local and State levels has been a major challenge.