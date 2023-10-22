Jada best friend I ever had, will continue to support her — Will Smith

American actor Will Smith has revealed that he would continue to support his wife, Jada Pinkett, for the rest of his life despite being separated for seven years.

Recall that Pinkett disclosed in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb that she and her husband have been living separately since 2016.

However, in a news conference, Will insisted that Jada is “the best friend I have ever had on this planet” and vowed to assist her in the future.

He said, “Our union is a slappy public experiment in unconditional love. Can you love somebody forever, no matter what? Can you love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don’t remember them?

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I will support her for the rest of my life.”