Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson, is dead

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Mrs. Alaba Oluwaseun Lawson, is dead.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Chief Mrs Lawson died in the early hours of today at the age of 72 years.

Lawson who doubled as the Iyalode of Egbaland, was the past president of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ABEOCCIMA) and NACCIMA.

Executive Secretary of ABEOCCIMA, AbdulRahman Maku, confirmed the death in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The statement read, “We regret to announce the demise of NACCIMA past President and ABEOCCIMA Matron/ Board of Trustees, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, Iyalode of Yorubaland, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 28th October 2023.

Burial arrangement to be announced later by the family”

“May God Almighty grant repose of the soul of Iyalode, the statement concluded.

Lawson was born on January 18, 1951. She was a business magnate, entrepreneur and academician. She was once Chairman of the Board of the Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State.

Chief Lawson was also the president pro-tempore of the Forum of Female Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.

She became the President of the Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce in 1995 and later became the President of Ogun Council of Chambers of Commerce in year 2000 and headed it till 2002. And in 2009 she established a Microfinance Bank known as Abestone Microfinance Bank to boost SMES.

On May 25, 2017, Alaba became the first woman to be elected President of National Association Of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (NACCIMA) following the expiration of the tenure of Dr. Benny Edem.