Iwobi, Omerou, Moffi return as Peserio names 27-man list for friendlies

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles head coach Jose Santos Peseiro has called up Kenneth Omeruo, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Alex Iwobi, and Terem Moffi ahead of this month’s international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal.

The players were missing from the team that thrashed Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifier held in Uyo last month.

Super Eagles will face the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia on the 13th of October (Friday) at 5 p.m. in Portimao, Portugal, and will face fellow African team Mambas of Mozambique three days later.

All the players called up are expected to arrive in Faro, Portugal.

Full list

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).