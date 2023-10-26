It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court ruling

Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

President Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people.

Vanguard reported that the apex court on Thursday upheld the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, according to the ruling by Justice Inyang Okoro.

Justice Okoro held that there was no merit in the petitions filed by Tinubu’s main challengers, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, respectively.

Reacting to the victory, Tinubu, in a video seen by Vanguard, said the ruling would make the country concentrate on building a new economy.

“We concentrate on pulling Nigerians from a boot trap of depression and we understand the suffering of the country,” Tinubu said.

“We don’t need an additional distraction, to be able to concentrate on building a new economy; an inclusive one for that matter.

“The judgement of the Supreme Court has put an end to Shenanigans, a stop to innuendos and a stop to trials in media and public space.

“The court has demonstrated a commitment to the rule of law, humanity and a commitment to good justice for all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious and any other bias.”