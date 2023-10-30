‘It’s despicable’ – Bode George reacts to Rivers Assembly crisis

Bode George

*** Calls party elders to get involved

By Olayinka Ajayi

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has urged all warring parties in Rivers to calm down and walk the part of honour.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, Chief George, while reacting to the crisis that ensued in Rivers over proposed moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara, insisted that the elders of the party should call all warring factions to order.

According to Chief George, “What I will tell all sides is that, like I said, we need elders in the room to call everybody to order because what is happening in Rivers is despicable, and I am very unhappy because Rivers is almost a one-party state.

“For such a thing to be happening at this particular time, it’s bothering me, and the party must immediately get involved. The elections are over, the tribunal is over, and now let’s come and rebuild the party.

“All those broken areas must be patched up so that we can remain an indivisible and undefeatable party to beat in the future. All sides should calm down and let the elders get involved to be able to resolve it. In an organisation, we can disagree without being disastrous. All parts should calm down and walk the part of honour.”