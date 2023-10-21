‘It is untrue’— INEC denies reconfiguration of BVAS in Kogi Govt House

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has asked the electorate in Kogi and indeed Nigerians to disregard the fake news being circulated by the state chapter of the Social Democratic Party SDP to the effect that three electoral officials were in the state Government House, reconfiguring its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the three officials accused by the party are nowhere near the Kogi State Government House.

He said; “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a statement signed by ID Ijele, Director of New Media of the SDP Governorship campaign team in Kogi State.

“The statement alleged that three staff of INEC are right now maliciously reconfiguring the BVAS machines in the Government House, Lokoja, with the intention of manipulating the forthcoming Governorship election in a part of the State in favour of a candidate.

“The story is untrue. The three persons mentioned are not associated with the configuration of the BVAS machines and not even in Kogi State at the moment. Mr. Nicholas Ocholi is on his duty post in our Ondo State office in Akure. Ibrahim Egbunu is attending to a very close family member hospitalized in Abuja. Mohammed Adara retired last year and is no longer a staff of the Commission.

“The configuration of BVAS is done simultaneously and exclusively in our offices in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States professionally and strictly handled by teams deployed from the national HQ, Abuja.

“The public is advised to disregard the story as fake news. At the same time, the Commission appeals to political parties to desist from engaging in malicious rumour mongering of this nature”.