It hurts deeply — Wizkid speaks on losing mum

Afrobeats star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has revealed that the pain of losing his mum ‘hurts deeply’.

According to the singer, it is ‘the deepest pain’ he has ever felt.

“The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m lost but I pray God will comfort everyone of us,” Wizkid said at his mum’s wake-keep ceremony which took place on Thursday.

Recall Wizkid’s mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, died on August 18, 2023 in London.

A candlelight procession in honour of the singer’s mum was held on Wednesday with Wizkid making his first public appearance following a nearly month-long period of silence as he grieved the loss of his mother.

Born in Surulere, Lagos, on July 26, 1990. Wizkid grew up in a polygamous home with a Muslim father and a Christian mother.

His mum, a formidable cornerstone of strength, lent unwavering backing to her son’s meteoric rise in the industry.

In 2014, Wizkid released ‘Mummy Mi’, a song off his ‘Ayo’ album. The song was dedicated to mothers across the world.

The singer praised Jane for all the joy she gave to him. He also promised to spoil her with the finest things in life.