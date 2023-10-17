Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from U.S – Reports

Israel has asked the United States for $10 billion in emergency aid amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the New York Times newspaper reported.

The White House is reportedly preparing an assistance package for Israel, which also contains aid to Ukraine, funding to reinforce the U.S.-Mexico border, and aid to Taiwan, the newspaper said late on Monday night.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was considering Israel’s requests for additional military aid to conduct its operation in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel scheduled for Oct. 18 would get an update from Israeli officials about their strategy against Hamas in Gaza, including the pace of their military operations.

Last week, a U.S. official told Sputnik that Washington had not made a decision on whether it would tie in assistance for Ukraine and Taiwan in a supplemental funding request it was preparing to submit to Congress seeking additional aid for Israel.

U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the U.S. military would need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel simultaneously.

On Oct. 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has left thousands of people dead and injured on both sides. (Sputnik/NAN)