Israel-Palestine: US powerful enough to handle Ukraine, Israel wars – Biden

US President Joe Biden said the United States is capable of handling the Russian-Ukraine war and the Israeli-Palestine war at the same time.

Speaking in an interview on CBS News, Biden said the United States remained the most powerful country in the history of the world.

He said his country has retained the capacity to maintain its other international defence commitments.

This comes as the US military high command ordered the selection of around 2,000 troops currently stationed in the Middle East and Europe to be ready for a possible deployment to Israel.

Biden’s position comes as the United Nations (UN) called on Hamas to release Israeli and American hostages taken last Saturday during its attack on Israel without conditions.

United Nations also called on Israeli authorities to ensure unimpeded aid for humanitarian supplies without conditions even as United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, returned to Israel as part of diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed the Knesset, restating the resolve of his government to wipe out Hamas.

Responding to the question: “Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?”

He said: “No. We’re the United States of America for God’s sake, the most powerful nation in history – not in the world, in the history of the world.

“The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defence.”

Biden had ordered the deployment of two aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean sea in support of Israel.

Each carrier has the capacity to carry 90 fighter jets. It is also equipped with cruise missiles and anti-missiles.

But the United Nations called on Hamas to release over 160 US and Israeli hostages to be set free without conditions while urging Israeli authorities to ensure unimpeded aid for humanitarian supplies without conditions.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, warned against the dire situation in the Middle East.

Pope Francis on Sunday also called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza and for the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

“We are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East. To Hamas, the hostages must be released immediately without conditions. To Israel, rapid and unimpeded aid must be granted for humanitarian supplies and workers for the sake of the civilians in Gaza.

“Each one of these two objectives are valid in themselves. They should not become bargaining chips and they must be implemented because it is the right thing to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, US military high command has ordered the selection of around 2,000 troops currently stationed in the Middle East and Europe to be ready for a possible deployment to Israel.

Reports claimed defence officials said the deployment would not be for combat roles.

“Troops would assist with things like medical support,” officials quoted by WSJ said.