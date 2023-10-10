Israel: My team and I took off from Tel Aviv before war started – Singer Ruger

Nigerian singer, Ruger, has reassured his fans over his safety following the unrest in Israel.

The singer explained that he left Israel just in time before the unrest began.

He sued for peace in the region while calling on all to ‘live’ and ‘love’

Ruger wrote: “Israel is at war now and it’s very sad. It started as soon as me and my team took off from Tel Aviv to head back home. So guys !!! I really appreciate your concern. I’m safe. But please, we need peace in the world right now!!! We don’t want innocent people dying. We just want to LIVE AND LOVE”.

The tension between Israeli forces and the terrorist group, Hamas, has continued to swell, with death tolls on both sides crossing 700.