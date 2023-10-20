Israel-Gaza crisis: Council advises FG to provide relief materials to Palestinians

Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), has advised the Federal Government to provide relief materials to Palestinians who are in dire need of food, clothing, medicine and other essentials.

The President of the Council, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, gave the advice at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He also urged the Nigerian humanitarian organisations and worship centres to mobilise assistance to the distressed people of Palestine.

“The Council called on all Muslims and people of other faiths to offer special prayers invoking Allah, The Most High, to come to the aid of the Palestinians and all oppressed people of the world.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria on behalf of the teeming Muslims and Christians and people of conscience in Nigeria, should, as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the besieged Palestinians.

“Muslim organisations, under the auspices of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), are deeply concerned about the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

“This is because apart from its criminality and lack of humanity, it also clearly shows the failure of global institutions established after the Second World War to protect human beings against any form of tyranny.”

He stressed the need for the Federal Government of Nigeria to emulate the Government and opposition party of South Africa who condemned the actions of the Zionist State of Israel.

The cleric also called on the international community to address the root cause of the conflict.

“The General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the most recent resolution on December 15, 2022, by a recorded vote of 167 in favour and six against (Chad, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States).

“This resolution emphasised the necessity of ending Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory and returning to the pre-1967 borders.

“It re-echoed the need for lasting peace based on relevant resolutions of the United Nations and agreements of the parties on the two-state solution.”

He added that the UN resolution further stressed the need to respect the territorial integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

“The General Assembly implored “lall States and the United Nations to continue to support and assist the Palestinian people in the early realisation of their right to self-determination.”