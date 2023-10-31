Israel completes 10% of plan to destroy Hamas – Reports

Israel’s plan to destroy the Palestinian movement Hamas is 10% complete, Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Israeli official.

“Perhaps we’ve covered about 10% of the distance required to achieve the goal of toppling Hamas,” the official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Israeli National Security Council and the Foreign Ministry have created two working groups that are working separately from each other to consider different options for post-war governance of the Gaza Strip, the newspaper said.