ISFF 2023: I’m fulfilled grooming next filmmakers in Nigeria – Lancelot Imasuen

By Benjamin Njoku

Lancelot Imasuen popularly known as ‘De Gvnor’ within the film circle has a way of setting a new record with whatever project he undertakes. And his latest accomplishment for successfully hosting the maiden edition of his International Student Film Festival,ISFF, was no exception.

The festival, which rounded off last weekend at Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State, was a grooming ground for aspiring filmmakers. It brought both the student filmmakers from different tertiary institutions across Nigeria and beyond as well as movie legends under one roof for the purposes of handing over the baton to them. It also showcased the rare talents of these young filmmakers to the world. For many, it was three days of talking film, grooming and honouring of movie legends.

From the first day of the festival to the closing ceremony, the university town of Okada reverberated with festivity and panache.

Veteran filmmakers including Chief Zeb Ejiro, Andy Amaenchi, Uzo Okpechi, Francis Onwochei among others who made it to Okoda to be part of history were overwhelmed with the display of talents and skills by over 400 student filmmakers in attendance.

However, besides the screening of selected films, master classes, networking and partying which took centre stage at this year’s festival, the highlight of the event was the investiture of Chief Zeb Ejiro (OON) as one of the grand patrons of the Kanani International Students Film Festival ‘ISFF’ as well as the screening of the opening movie, “Kelani” by Tola Adeyemi. .

Also, veteran filmmaker, Andy Amaenchi alongside Francis Onwochei were respectively inducted as grand patrons of ISFF. Similarly, film critic and scholar, Dr Shaibu Hussein and pioneer music producer and filmmaker, Uzo Okpechi were honoured with special recognition awards for their immeasurable contributions towards the development of the motion picture industry in Nigeria. The closing ceremony also featured performances by participating students and poetry rendition.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Igbinedion University, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, who was represented at the closing ceremony by the institution’s Registrar, hailed the founder of the festival for giving back to society by creating the festival dedicated to the filmmakers in training.

According to him, ISFF is not only on a mission to showcase the rare talents of these student filmmakers to the world, but also, it will give them a sense of belonging in the movie industry.

Speaking shortly after the event, Lancelot said he would invest heavily in bringing in professionals who should be role models to these aspiring filmmakers. He observed that student filmmakers do not have dedicated opportunities to showcase their creative works, as a result of their status as students who lack the capabilities to produce award-winning films.

The celebrated film director described the three days event as a huge success. “I have been organizing events, but this festival has been overwhelming to me. I’m fulfilled hosting the festival to usher aspiring filmmakers into Nollywood. The platform serves as a springboard to stardom to them”, he said

He added that the festival has been designed to travel from one location to another. This means the different editions of the festival will be hosted by different institutions that will meet the required standards as captured in ISFF accreditation documents.

The festival director, Mr Chinda Michael, said over 250 films made by students were submitted from across the globe, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameron, Kenya, Spain and others.